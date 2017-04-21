At least 7 football fans electrocuted watching Man Utd on TV in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria | AFP | At least seven football fans were killed and 11 injured when an electric cable fell on a building where they were watching a Europa League match, Nigerian police said Friday.

The incident happened in the southern port city of Calabar on Thursday during a quarter-final between Manchester United and Anderlecht being shown on satellite television, the police said.

“We received a report of the incident around 10:00 pm and on getting there were able to recover the bodies of seven people who had been electrocuted when a high tension cable fell on them,” Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told AFP.

Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WGnHAxpjMV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2017

“Eleven other fans who were injured were rushed to the hospital, with one in a critical condition,” she said.

Local media said up to 30 fans were feared dead in the incident.

Ugbo ruled out any foul play in the tragedy.

The post At least 7 football fans electrocuted watching Man Utd on TV in Nigeria appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

