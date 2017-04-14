Atalanta Midfielder Franck Kessie “Listening To All Offers” Says Agent

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is ‘listening to all offers’ ahead of the summer transfer window, his agent George Atangana has said.

“Franck is at the centre of attention for many clubs thanks to his great work over the last two years and the performances for Atalanta,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“Nobody can decide where Kessie goes, other than me and him. As for his future, the only thing we have to take into consideration is if any eventual offers are satisfactory to the boy.



“We are listening to all offers. Then, along with his club, we will assess what is the best option for everyone.”

Of Roma’s interest, Atangana added: “Roma are very, very interested in Kessie.

“Roma are an important team that is interested. They see him as a versatile player, as he is proving on the pitch every week.”

