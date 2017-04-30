Atedo Peterside faults Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, asks CBN to urgently dismantle multiple … – WorldStage
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
WorldStage
|
Atedo Peterside faults Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, asks CBN to urgently dismantle multiple …
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– A renowned banker and Founder Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Chairman and founder of ANAP Business Jets Limited, Mr. Atedo Peterside has faulted the Federal Government's Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP), …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!