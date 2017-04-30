Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atedo Peterside faults Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, asks CBN to urgently dismantle multiple … – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Atedo Peterside faults Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, asks CBN to urgently dismantle multiple … – WorldStage

WorldStage

Atedo Peterside faults Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, asks CBN to urgently dismantle multiple …
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– A renowned banker and Founder Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Chairman and founder of ANAP Business Jets Limited, Mr. Atedo Peterside has faulted the Federal Government's Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP), …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.