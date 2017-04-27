Atiku advocates restructuring again, says North to blame for its own underdevelopment – The Eagle Online
Atiku advocates restructuring again, says North to blame for its own underdevelopment
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said the North must stop the blame game over lack of tangible development in the region. Abubakar stated this in a paper titled: “The Challenge of Unity, Diversity and National Development: Nigeria at …
Nigeria's current system not working – Atiku
