Atiku, Ndoma-Egba Morn Victims Of Football Viewing Centre Tragedy

Former vice president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Thursday night tragedy at which scores of ardent football fans were electrocuted while watching the Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht in Calabar, Cross River state.

In a press statement by his media office in Abuja, yesterday, the former vice president expressed his condolences to the families and friends of all those killed in the unfortunate incident.

“No one deserves to die in this way, particularly in the pursuit of their passion,” Atiku said.

The former vice president, while observing that viewing centers are springing up in every nook and cranny of the country to satisfy the demands of millions of football and other sports’ fans, said it is imperative that the relevant authorities ensure that the centers meet basic requirements of safety to the lives of the clients.

He urged governments at all levels to partner with non-governmental organizations and even well-meaning individuals in setting up cultural centers in communities, especially the most vulnerable for the relaxation, comfort and entertainment of citizens of those localities.

The Turakin Adamawa called on relevant authorities to investigate the

tragedy that caused the death of those football enthusiasts to avert future occurrence, just as he condoled with the bereaved families and the people and government of Cross River state even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased.

In a related development, the chairman of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has described the loss of several lives at a viewing center in

Calabar, the state capital, as tragic and unfortunate.

“I am sad and heartbroken at the way and manner the young and promising lives of the young men were lost through electrocution” he said.

In a statement issued by his aide on communication, Clara Braide, the NDDC chairman further said “ I am deeply saddened at the loss of these

promising lives at a time our nation and indeed the state is set to tap into the vast potentials of our vibrant young men and women for the greater good of our society. The incident is, indeed, a very sad development and dark chapter in the life of the state and the community where this incident occurred.

