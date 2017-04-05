Atletico Madrid Believe Theo Hernandez Has Agreed To Join Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid believe defender Theo Hernandez has already agreed and signed a deal with rivals Real Madrid, reports AS.

A report in Marca on Tuesday claimed that Real Madrid have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old and have decided to activate his €24m buyout clause at the end of the season.

Theo, who is contracted to Atleti until 2021, is currently shining on loan at LaLiga minnows Alaves.

The 19-year-old brother of Atletico’s Lucas Hernandez and a France youth international, Theo has previously been linked to a number of clubs — including Manchester City, who bid for both brothers last summer.

Those bids led to Atletico extending Theo’s contract until 2021 and increasing the amount of the release clause from €6 million.

The a left-back has played in 29 league and cup games with Alaves and said last week in an interview with AS, that he was aware of Real Madrid’s interest in signing him.

“But I am very relaxed, it is not the first time I have been linked with a big club,” Theo said. “I belong to Atletico.”

