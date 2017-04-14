Atletico Madrid Plan Bid For Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas

Atletico Madrid are interested in taking Cesc Fabregas to the Vicente Calderon, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Spain international has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte, and could be looking for more regular game time elsewhere next season.

Fabregas has been used largely from the bench this season with Antonio Conte preferring the partnership of Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante.

Simeone wants to bring the Spaniard to Atletico to increase competition in his midfield.

Fabregas is out of contract in 2019 and Atletico will hope to tempt Chelsea into selling at a reasonable price.

The 29-year-old could be tempted by the switch after recently losing his place in Spain’s squad.

However, any deal hinges on Atleti overcoming their transfer ban.

