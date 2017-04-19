Attacks from Boko Haram, herdsmen would have divided other nations – Gowon

Akure – Former Head of State, Gen.Yakubu Gowon has tasked Christians to intensify prayer for the continued existence of country as a united , indivisible and indissoluble entity.

Gowon gave the task at formal opening of the 50th National Board Meeting of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) on Wednesday in Akure.

He attributed the continued existence of Nigeria to power of prayers offered by the citizens and described as Nigeria as God’s project.

“As Christians, we need to protect our Jerusalem; I strongly believe that God has interest in Nigeria. Attacks from Boko Haram and herdsmen would have divided other nations, but we still remain one,” he said.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, thanked Gowon for his efforts at uniting Nigeria.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, also thanked the Christian Community for their constant prayers.

“I want to commend the Bible Society of Nigeria for translating the Bible into different Nigerian languages.

“We will continue to pray for the country and we believe in one Nigeria,” he said.

Gowon had earlier paid courtesy visit to the governor. (

