Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Attacks Put N3.06 Trillion E-commerce Under Threat – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Attacks Put N3.06 Trillion E-commerce Under Threat
Information Nigeria
The activities of some online shoppers who turned themselves into killers are currently troubling the e-commerce sub-sector of the nation. Online businesses are estimated to be worth $10 billion (about N3.06 trillion) in the country. Stakeholders

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.