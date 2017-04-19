Attacks Put N3.06 Trillion E-commerce Under Threat – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Attacks Put N3.06 Trillion E-commerce Under Threat
Information Nigeria
The activities of some online shoppers who turned themselves into killers are currently troubling the e-commerce sub-sector of the nation. Online businesses are estimated to be worth $10 billion (about N3.06 trillion) in the country. Stakeholders …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG