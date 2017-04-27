Auctioneers, Customs differ on seized goods

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The National Association of Auctioneers (NAA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are in disagreement over what constitutes the right processes and procedures to adopt in the disposal of seized goods that have been legally forfeited to the government.

While the auctioneers insist the Customs ought to involve them in the auctioning of seized goods and overtime cargoes, the Customs on its part believes otherwise, saying it follows the rules enshrined in the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) to conduct any auction.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Sun Newspapers office in Abuja Wednesday, the National Secretary of NAA, Isibor Benjamin Abhulimen said the group was worried that Customs was planning to embark on a massive auction via electronic means that does not have any legal backing and yet insulating his association along in the entire process.

While picking holes in the e-auction arrangement, Abhulimen said the procedure was opaque as Customs still controls the portal and can manipulate it.

However, in a swift reaction to NAA’s position, the Spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah said Customs had never involved the auctioneers in their disposal of forfeited goods because there was no need to.

“Our own auction is not the type NAA is talking about. We follow the rules of CEMA on auction. Let the NAA come to us so that we properly brief them. They should not be going to media houses”, he said.

Meanwhile, NAA says Customs type of auctions do not give room for competitive bidding.

“Our role is like a referee in a football match. We moderate proceedings. We are professionals and we have our electronic portals. We have written several letters to the CG but no response. We took our plea to the National Assembly. We had a stakeholders meeting. We gave our own position where called for the repeal of the Customs Act.

“It is obvious and very clear that the CG Customs is acting without following due process and the Law, because there is no existing legal frame work that enables the NCS to sell seized and contrabands goods by e-auction.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

