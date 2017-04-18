AUN Professor becomes VC of Eastern Palm Varsity

By Ebele Orakpo

Professor Linus Osuagwu, former Dean of the School of Business & Entrepreneurship at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), has been appointed pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Eastern Palm University in Imo State.

The university is the 42nd state-owned university licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The appointment has been approved by the Governor of Imo Sate and Visitor to the University, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

A respected member of the academia where he has worked for almost three decades, Osuagwu has held several academic and administrative positions, including the Chair of University-wide Promotions Committee at the AUN; pioneer Professor of Marketing at Covenant University; and pioneer Head of Department of Business Administration & Management Technology at the Lagos State University, among others.

In addition, Osuagwu has been involved in NUC assignments, including writing of Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) for postgraduate Marketing programmes, Resource Assessment, and Accreditation of programmes.

Professor Osuagwu who joined AUN in 2008 as full Professor of Marketing, has assessed candidates for professorial positions in many Nigerian universities, in addition to serving as external examiner for PhD programmes in many African universities. He is a member of several national and international professional bodies, and has attended and presented papers at many national and international conferences and seminars, in addition to authoring many scholarly books and journal articles.

Osuagwu received his Bachelor of Science Technology (B.Sc. Tech.) degree, Second Class Upper Division, in Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology Owerri and Master of Science (M.Sc.) and PhD in Business Administration/Marketing (with distinction) from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

The post AUN Professor becomes VC of Eastern Palm Varsity appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

