Australia to tighten citizenship rules for new migrants

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday announced that Australia would make it harder for people to gain citizenship with applicants needing to demonstrate advanced English language skills. The premier also added that the migrants would have to pass other tests in a major overhaul of the visa and migration process. “A citizenship test must reflect […]

The post Australia to tighten citizenship rules for new migrants appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

