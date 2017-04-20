Pages Navigation Menu

Australia to tighten citizenship rules for new migrants

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday announced that Australia would make it harder for people to gain citizenship with applicants needing to demonstrate advanced English language skills. The premier also added that the migrants would have to pass other tests in a major overhaul of the visa and migration process. “A citizenship test must reflect […]

