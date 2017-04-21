Awakening the Giant: My Dream for Ebonyi State

Willie Eleje Abili

Feelers I have been getting since my article of 14th April 2017, as captioned above, are pointing to the fact that, having outlined the principles and motives of my dream the intentions of the vision were left too up my sleeves. So, with due respect to such feelings, I decided to do this sequel, beginning with a recap of my dream. My article attempted a synopsis, of states-man-ship, under Pharoah, of Joseph, who was a society man, though the secret one, whose name he knew not, unknown to his world which regarded him as a recluse. For, while the book of Deuteronomy makes reference to the bush of Joseph, the book of Genesis refers to his divine cup, his dinner at noon, his embalming, his bones (the stone of Israel), and jose-phines of fish ‘the commonwealth’, all of which would appear to be articles of his occultic faith, emanating from his learning and tongue of the ancient Egyptians. My synopsis further attempted to show in simple terms the head as man, and his date, the woman, as the ship of state, which is the people that should share equal opportunity and hope in their man’s dream, which is his mandate to govern by the law. A law of just end, that separates, not later than in eight years space of time, from the day of their enjoinment, the motive power unit, which is the head or man, from his date, the cargo unit, as the head and tail of state-ship. My article further submitted that, ceteris paribus, the means, in the first instance, of arrival, is usually just as, if not more important than the end that is arrived at last. It went on to illustrate that the head would usually be regarded as, in our contemporary parlance having gone ‘loco’, if his sophistry or inventions were ahead or behind his time, such that his date, the ship, would neither see with him nor key into his dream to result in locomotion of state, as progress on the water bed of gopher wood.

Gopher meant for building of the Ark. Ark as ship of state, of the nation building. Buliding Ark-tion, sometimes therefore, as implicit, is a co-join, meant for assassination of the head, as per ultimate price to enter ship, enterprise as the fare, affair of state. State ship, the date, of which man is fond, funding of what, how and when as state budget, taste bud, gets in tongues of fire a rev anew heat, internally generated, as energy given to ship, not receiver-ships of state fed, in rationing of accounts. Accounts made as economic cycle of cumulative causation of water currency of cash, as it were a water battery charger of decapitated head forecasted by handwritten promisory notes as oath of the office, taken by the king and ceaser of land of the Lord to ask, tax of males and labour of the mother as fee-males.

It becomes a truth we can hold self-evident, that foregoing means would suffice for the head to say fare-well to ship of state, if indeed the man is an-dowry pay, meant as fare and the enterprise of his fiancée, the finance of affairs of state. But this would be by way of road and rail, which if seen without reasonable doubt in the pipeline of delivery as interest of the mother nation, in the first instance, a discerning date, i.e. her daughter, should be willing and ready to give her man a second instance of planning, organisation, directing, supervision, co-ordination, reporting and budgeting as another chance of administrative tenure. But then much of the vision upon my head in a dream for my people were as earlier observed, left up my sleeves, with many issues therefore, requiring fuller consideration. So, let us go back to a brief consideration of those issues. Given a second chance of working farther afield together, our entire scope of work shall be captured in the acronym V-SHAPE of things to come, otherwise to be flagged off as Ebonyi V-5 Star Treatment Plan as follows: V-Vista, S-Security, H-Health, A-Agro-Industrilisation, P-Power and Transportation, E-Education. What do I mean by these, they are subject to questions and answers…but I see a grand, not grandiose urban area, where we shall try to demonstrate in modeling spaces that Abakiliki can be transformed from a ‘brown town’ to a reserved urban municipality with expansive dedicated parks and streets named after iconic figures befitting of an international city, I see a ‘Moshe Dayan Freedom Park’, ‘Biafra Heroes Square’, ‘Gbazue Agu-gbazue agu Roundabout’, ‘Mansa Musa Horse Race Course’, ‘Mmilicar Cabral Boulevard’, ‘Stahere Boys Scout Lane’, ‘Osei Tutu Drive’, ‘Ordorbro Close’, ‘Haille Sellasi Crescent’, ‘Uthman Dan Fodio High Street’, ‘Queen Sheba Veranda’, ‘Nduka Obaigbena Drive’, ‘Queen Moremi Civic Centre’, ‘Donald Trump Count-down City Clock’, ‘John Momo Conference Centre’, ‘Eze Agomeze Drive’, ‘Gary Igariwey way’…I see this done for inspiration of our youths, to earn from South-east social-activism and in the overall interest of our country. I see a mini Champ-Ellyses style autobahn heralding the new city from off Enugu-Abakiliki expressway.

…I see a strategic partnership for international standard of hoteling to be named 1010 Havilah Special Guesthouse, Mega-Heliport and Menagerie…to consist of 10 super-deluxe singles totaling 100, facilitated by five reputable international hoteliers and local investors with express tramps to and fro Enugu Airport, Cameroun border and Cross River State via Itigidi… I see our modern city infrastructure and critical assets of state, completely secure and full-tamper-proof. We shall explore five-star partnership with Mossad Aliyah Bet, in collaboration, co-operation and synergy with nieghbouring states. I see a Tse tse fly conservation belt against herd Pastors incursion,…

I see a well trained equipped and mobilisable ‘Special Militia Volunteer Force’, Un-manned Aerial Vehicles, CCTV Cameras … I see a strategic business unit of the federation, with strong institutions, opportunities for economic prosperity and social inclusion… an ambience to conduce private human and material capital to the fullest extent.. in this wise, I see uninterruptible solar and wind incremental energy, inter/intra-network of superlative macadamised and pave thoroughfare, complete street lighting, railings and full signages…

I see light rail and tramps, with emphasis in opening up strategic opportunities in Ogoja-Cameroun axis… I see a seamless interface between our senatorial districts…

I see opportunity in our relative challenge of arable land, internal capacity and IGR, through Public Private Partnership, fiscal intervention policy programming, comparative advantage in inter/intra-competition and complementarity, in the enterprise of our people and in a visionary leadership…I see a Micro Small Medium Credit/Grant Business Plan Evaluation and Monitoring Strategic Partners…a Full Business Cases of: ‘Akaeze Rice and Mutton Export Processing Zone and Strategic Grain Reserve’, ‘Abakiliki Mixed Farm and Muturu Cattle Ranch’, ‘Nkalagu Cement Factory’, ‘Uburu Table Salt Packaging’, ‘Lilypond Farms and Fisheries’…

I see potable water resources, community health dispensaries and health education.. I see an ‘Academy of Inter-governmental Studies and Conflict Resolution’, ‘Aladin Hall Literary Schorlarship College, to be headed by a Principal Visiting Expert, where linguists, poets and philosophers can converge from west and central Africa to interact and inspire one another…

My dear Ladies and Fellow Grand Ebo-Knights. As things begin to unfold, I see the name, ‘Grand Ebonyi Metropolitan State’, taking on our dear state. I See a giant awakened from slumber to a new day, I see rendition of key speeches in Igbo Meta-language and major dialects as well as translated to ancient and modern languages of Hebrew Greek Latin and English French Mandarin, respectively…I see jubilation, serenading hymns, buntings of flag and marvelous hallows of God’s name…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

