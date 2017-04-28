AXA Mansard partners Terra Kulture on launch of Terra Kulture Arena – Vanguard
|
AXA Mansard partners Terra Kulture on launch of Terra Kulture Arena
Vanguard
Driven by its passion for art and the development of the Nigerian culture, leading Nigerian insurance provider, AXA Mansard Insurance plc has thrown its weight behind the launch of a world-class modern arts theatre 'Terra Kulture Arena' launched by …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!