AXA Mansard partners Terra Kulture on launch of Terra Kulture Arena

Driven by its passion for art and the development of the Nigerian culture, leading Nigerian insurance provider, AXA Mansard Insurance plc has thrown its weight behind the launch of a world-class modern arts theatre ‘Terra Kulture Arena’ launched by Terra Kulture.

Located in Victoria Island and first of its kind privately owned theatre in Nigeria, the 400-seater state-of-the-art theatre was conceived out of the desire to fill a significant gap in the theatre industry. With this achievement, Terra Kulture has proven to be the one-stop destination for culture and art enthusiasts

Over the years, Terra Kulture has developed and maintained its reputation as the hub for stage productions by both local and international companies. This initiative of the company not only gives the theatre industry a boost but also reinforces the position of Lagos as the leading destination for premium entertainment in Nigeria.

Upon commencement of full operations, the theatre will also double as a movie screening venue and will be set to host a range of shows, plays and musicals. It will also play the challenging role of providing Nigerians with a wide schedule of theatre, comedy, music and dance.

Speaking on the decision to support the initiative, the Chief Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance plc, Mr. Kola Oni noted that, “Nigerian Arts provide everyone, a beautiful platform of expression. Our culture and heritage are our pride as a nation and we must do well to propagate it.

The Terra Kulture Arena, is a positive sign of the rebound in appreciation for Nigerian Art & Culture and AXA Mansard is glad to be a part of this legacy. Promoted and driven by Terra Kulture CEO, Bolanle Austen Peters, there is no doubt of its ability to deliver on its purpose.”

AXA Mansard partners Terra Kulture on launch of Terra Kulture Arena appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

