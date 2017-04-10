Axing of Molefe, Prasa board set aside – Mail & Guardian
Axing of Molefe, Prasa board set aside
The high court in Pretoria has ruled that the decision to dissolve the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board should be set aside and the members reinstated. Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe filed an urgent application last month …
