Ayade mourns victims of Calabar viewing centre tragedy

Calabar – Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has described as tragic and horrifying, the loss of several lives at a viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River capital on Thursday.

No fewer than 30 persons died on Thursday night in Calabar at a viewing centre while watching the Europa Football League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

The governor said this in a statement issued by Mr Christian Ita, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary in Calabar on Friday.

Ayade also said it was heart wrenching that the lives of the young men were lost through electrocution.

“The incident marks a dark chapter in the life of the state where the precious lives of football lovers have been lost.

“At this point in time, it is sad to know that the victims lost their lives at a viewing centre where they usually converge, at their leisure time to watch their matches’’, Ayade said.

While commiserating with the families of the victims of the tragedy, the governor promised that the state government would look into the likely cause of the incident to preventing reoccurrence.

The incident happened at about 9.30 p.m at Nyagasang area of Atimbo in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of the state.

