AY’s comedy concert, AY Live returns on Easter Sunday

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Multi-award winning comedian, Ayo Makun, aka ‘AY’ is back with his annual comedy concert AY Live, scheduled to hold on Easter Sunday at the convention centre of the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s edition which is themed ‘Generations of laughter’ promises to take fun lovers to the height of laughter and entertainment with rib-cracking comedy reeled out by AY, I Go Dye, Okey Bakassi, Gordons, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, Osama, Helen Paul, Woli Arole, Thenjiwe from South Africa, and a host of other talented comedians.

It is going to be a night to witness AY and other comedians in a live satiric comedy skit hinged on trending issues in Nigeria and Diaspora, beautifully spiced up with good musical performances from artistes across Africa. With AY himself as host, it promises to be a night filled with uncontrollable laughter, glitz and glamour occasioned by impressive red carpet moments from celebrities who would storm the venue.

The post AY’s comedy concert, AY Live returns on Easter Sunday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

