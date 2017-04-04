B.T.S. of Aramide’s “Why So Serious” Video featuring Lota Chukwu & Minjin | See Photos on BN

Afrosoul Diva Aramide‘s has shot the visuals to her single “Why So Serious“, produced by Focus Ramon off her debut album “Suitcase“. The video which was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud features Nollywood act Lota Chukwu and musician, Minjin. See exclusive B.T.S. Photos below:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

