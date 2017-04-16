Pages Navigation Menu

Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria turbans Senator Bukola Saraki

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 The turbaning ceremony of Senator Bukola Saraki  took place in Kwara state Saturday, the senator was turbaned by the Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria. Congratulations to him. See more photos after the cut.

