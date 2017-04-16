Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria turbans Senator Bukola Saraki
The turbaning ceremony of Senator Bukola Saraki took place in Kwara state Saturday, the senator was turbaned by the Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria. Congratulations to him. See more photos after the cut.
The post Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria turbans Senator Bukola Saraki appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG