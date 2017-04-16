Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria turbans Senator Bukola Saraki

The turbaning ceremony of Senator Bukola Saraki took place in Kwara state Saturday, the senator was turbaned by the Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria. Congratulations to him. See more photos after the cut.

The post Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria turbans Senator Bukola Saraki appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

