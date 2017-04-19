Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babachir Lawal: Suspension of SGF would strengthen legislative, executive relationship – Senator Aliero

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district has said that the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal would strengthen executive and legislative relationship. Reacting to the development when speaking with correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, Aliero, a former governor of Kebbi state explained that the report […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Babachir Lawal: Suspension of SGF would strengthen legislative, executive relationship – Senator Aliero

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.