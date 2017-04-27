Babangida reveals how US backed 12 northern governors to remove Jonathan

More revelations have emerged on the alleged conspiracy of the US in the electoral defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Jonathan had claimed that former American President Barack Obama, was responsible for his loss. According to excerpts from the book, Jonathan had said, “President Barack Obama and his officials made it very clear…

The post Babangida reveals how US backed 12 northern governors to remove Jonathan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

