Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baby in Church Garment Abandoned by a Refuse Dump in Alagbado Area of Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Baby in Church Garment Abandoned by a Refuse Dump in Alagbado Area of Lagos (Photos)

Residents of the today shock of the discovery of A baby was found earlier today around a refuse dump in Kola Bustop, Alagbado area of Lagos state.

The baby was covered in a Celestial Church garment beside the stinking refuse dump.

Nobody had any details about the identity of the parents of the innocent child whose fate is currently gloomy.

According to a  social media user, the child might be dead as he was sleeping all through with people expressing fear about touching him.


“What an evil world we live in, after carrying that baby for 9 months” an eye witness said.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Baby in Church Garment Abandoned by a Refuse Dump in Alagbado Area of Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.