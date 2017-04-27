Baby in Church Garment Abandoned by a Refuse Dump in Alagbado Area of Lagos (Photos)

Residents of the today shock of the discovery of A baby was found earlier today around a refuse dump in Kola Bustop, Alagbado area of Lagos state.

The baby was covered in a Celestial Church garment beside the stinking refuse dump.

Nobody had any details about the identity of the parents of the innocent child whose fate is currently gloomy.

According to a social media user, the child might be dead as he was sleeping all through with people expressing fear about touching him.



“What an evil world we live in, after carrying that baby for 9 months” an eye witness said.