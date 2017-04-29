Baddest! Davido Gushes Over His Wealth

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido who is expecting his second child has said during a media interview that if some people have some of the things he has, they would go crazy. Davido is one of the well placed Nigerian artists who has built a brand in the music industry and has got his brand working …

The post Baddest! Davido Gushes Over His Wealth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

