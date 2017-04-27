Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ve enough dollars for end users, says CBN – The Punch

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
We’ve enough dollars for end users, says CBN – The Punch

The Punch

We've enough dollars for end users, says CBN
The Punch
The Bankers Committee of the Central Bank on Thursday declared that there was adequate stock of foreign exchange to sustain the spate of dollar sales to various segments of forex market. The regulator stressed that it was in possession of adequate
CBN offers $100 million forex to dealersPremium Times
CBN creates special forex window for investors, exportersThe Nation Newspaper
CBN offers $100m in Wholesale forward as Naira closes N385/$Gistmaster (blog)

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.