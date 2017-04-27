We’ve enough dollars for end users, says CBN – The Punch
We've enough dollars for end users, says CBN
The Bankers Committee of the Central Bank on Thursday declared that there was adequate stock of foreign exchange to sustain the spate of dollar sales to various segments of forex market. The regulator stressed that it was in possession of adequate …
