Banks and non-performing loans

According to the regulator’s Financial System Stability report released recently, the banking industry NPLs ratio rose from N1.678trn in June to N2.084trn in December 2016. The report stated that the ratio of bad debts to gross loans increased from 11.7 percent in June to 14 percent in December 2016. The CBN requires commercial banks to keep their bad loans below five percent.

The power, oil and gas, manufacturing, general commerce and services sectors account for the highest proportion of the NPLs. This is not good news for the banking industry, which is currently struggling with the economic downtown in the country. Implicitly, the report has cast doubts on the financial soundness of the banking sector, even though the CBN continues to vouch for the financial stability and resilience of the nation’s banks.

The financial soundness indicators used to appraise the stability of banks include asset quality, capital and income-expense, among others. The re- port also said that the CBN conducted routine and special examinations of foreign exchange activities of the banks during the period under review. The review reportedly uncovered a series of infractions. These included breaches in critical areas like forex trading position limits, failure to repatriate export proceeds in time, and inappropriate involvement of the banks in international money transfers, for which they have been sanctioned. The regulatory agency also stated that it recovered N21.27bn from the banks last year being excess charges illegally deducted from ac- counts of customers.

Although the macro-economic headwinds in the country have resulted in a slowdown in economic activities in the country, and have impacted on the rising NPLs, the debts are largely a result of the bad decisions of the banks themselves. The CBN, last year, approved a write-off of bad loans for which the banks had already made provision in their balance sheets. The idea was to enable them to clean their books of NPLs, ensure accounting accuracy and create tax savings. The approval was the out- come of a letter written by the Bankers Committee, urging the regulator to allow the banks clean out their bad debts until the end of 2016. The approval for that request was conveyed by the Director, Banking Supervision, at the CBN, Mr. Tokunbo Martins.