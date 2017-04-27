Barack Obama Faces Backlash For Accepting $400,000/hour Speaking Fee
The 44th United states president has come under heavy attack and criticism after he accepted the whopping sum of $400,000 speaking fee for his appearance and speech ahead of the Wall Street conference that will be hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald LP in September. The fee charged by the former US president comes on a high…
The post Barack Obama Faces Backlash For Accepting $400,000/hour Speaking Fee appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!