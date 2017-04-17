Barcelona Considering Gerard Deulofeu Buy-back Clause

Barcelona have confirmed their interest in re-signing Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu this summer.

Deulofeu, who left Barca for Everton in 2015, has revived his career on loan at AC Milan this season and his former club are now contemplating bringing him back to the Camp Nou.

Speaking to TV3, Barca’s sporting director Robert Fernandez said: “Deulofeu, yes, it’s absolutely an option for the future. The club are considering bringing him back to play for the first team.”

Barca’s buyback option means they can secure 23-year-old Deulofeu’s services for €12m.

Reports in the local press had suggested pushing the move through was a no-brainer, because even if they couldn’t find room in the first team they would be able to sell him on for an even higher price.

However, speaking in 2015 when the original transfer was completed, then-Everton boss Roberto Martinez explained that Barcelona would not be able to sell Deulofeu immediately if they ever decided to re-sign him.

“If they take him back they can’t sell him for a season, so he has to stay in the first-team squad for a season,” Martinez said.

“At the end of that if they decide to sell him we have got first rights of getting him back or we have got a big percentage of that deal.”

