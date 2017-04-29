Luis Suárez fires Barcelona to derby victory over Espanyol – The Guardian
Luis Suárez fires Barcelona to derby victory over Espanyol
Luis Suárez celebrates after scoring the opening goal for Barcelona. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images. La Liga. Luis Suárez fires Barcelona to derby victory over Espanyol. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter · Share via Email; View more sharing …
Suarez ends drought in Catalan derby win
Luck of the champions? Barcelona squeeze past spoilers Espanyol to keep up title race
Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona: Luis Suarez's double sends Luis Enrique's side to La Liga summit – 5 things we learned
