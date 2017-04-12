Bartra Thanks Fans For Support
Marc Bartra has sent a word of gratitude to fans after sustaining an injury in the terrorist attack that hit the team bus on Tuesday.
Three explosions rocked the BVB team bus on Tuesday, en route to the first leg of their clash against Monaco.
Bartra underwent wrist surgery on Tuesday evening and has thanked fans on Instagram and Twitter for their show of support.
Hello! As you can see I am doing much better. Thanks for all your messages! All my strength to my team mates, fans and to @BVB for tonight! – @MarcBartra
Hola a todos! Como veis ya estoy mucho mejor, muchas gracias a todo el mundo por los mensajes de apoyo! Toda mi fuerza a mis compañeros, afición y todo el @bvb09 para el partido de esta noche! #HejaBVB Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match! #HejaBVB
