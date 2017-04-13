Bartra To Spend Up To Four Weeks Out

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Marc Bartra, who sustained an injury in the bomb attack that struck the team bus, will miss up to four weeks of action.

The German coach stated the events that occurred on Tuesday is the worst event of his life, as explosions rocked the team bus en route to their home match against Monaco.

Shrapnel hit Marc Bartra on the wrist, needing surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

And the Dortmund boss, whose side face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, said “it looks like Marc Bartra will return to the team in four weeks. He’d like to play now already.”

Tuchel says he and his team still remains shocked by the incident.

He said: “I just can speak for myself, I just can tell you that today is my worst day, ever.

“This morning and till now and speaking again to the players this and for myself feels like the worst day.

“While it was happening it was kind of.. ‘ok’ – nobody knew what was going on and you just have to do that you have to do and the next day was a bit like walking through a cloud.

“It was not so clear and I think this is a process that will accompany us through the next days and weeks that we have to accept that it comes up and goes down and it comes in waves and sometimes you get very emotional about it and sometimes you can feel this moment very realistic and sometimes it’s far away.”

The post Bartra To Spend Up To Four Weeks Out appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

