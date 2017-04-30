Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Based On Logistics! #BBNaija’s Efe covers the Latest Issue of Guardian Life Magazine

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in BBNaija, Music | 0 comments

Winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe Ejeba simply known as Efe is the cover for the latest issue of Guardian Life Magazine. The rapper spoke to Guardian Life about his life before the show, his experience in the Big Brother house as well as what the world should expect from Efe. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.