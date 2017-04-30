Based On Logistics! #BBNaija’s Efe covers the Latest Issue of Guardian Life Magazine

Winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe Ejeba simply known as Efe is the cover for the latest issue of Guardian Life Magazine. The rapper spoke to Guardian Life about his life before the show, his experience in the Big Brother house as well as what the world should expect from Efe. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

