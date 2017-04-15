Basic Ways To Care For Your Skin

Skin care is a broad term that refers to everything from hygiene to anti-aging regimens. A super-tight, dry skin for instance, isn’t a sign your skin is clean; rather, that feeling usually means that you’ve stripped your skin of important oils or haven’t rinsed properly, which indicates that you need to learn more about cleansing your skin.

The truth is stress doesn’t just cause acne, it can actually affect your skin’s texture. Undue stress can cause skin to become thin and reduce its ability to regenerate. Learn more about stress’s effect on your skin.

Regular exercise can increase toxin removal in your skin and help you look younger by boosting collagen production while diminishing wrinkles. Learn more about exercise and your skin.

However, to keep your skin smooth without Botox, minimize your intake of sugar and dairy products. Instead pile up your plate with legumes, vegetables and olive oil. These foods have been shown to lead to fewer wrinkles as we age. Learn more about what foods to eat to improve your skin.

Sleep doesn’t just refresh your body and mind, it also helps to replenish your skin.

