Basketmouth: “I used to hawk coconut in Kirikiri Town

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

NIGERIAN COMEDIAN, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basket mouth was a speaker and panelist at the Nigerian Entertainment Conference where he revealed that he hawked coconut in Kirikiri during his humble beginnings. According to him, “One thing that kept me going is the fear of failure. I used to hawk coconut in Kirikiri town” The […]

