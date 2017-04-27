Bastia fans fined for police clashes – SuperSport
Bastia fans fined for police clashes
Seven Bastia fans were fined up to €1 000 each by an appeals court in the northern French city of Reims on Thursday following violent clashes with police. Five of the Corsican supporters were found guilty of "contempt of a person in public authority …
