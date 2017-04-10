Bauchi Governor Invites #BBNaija Winner Efe To Yankari Games Reserve For Holiday Treat

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has invited Efe (Ejeba Michael Efe), winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 (#BBNaija), to the famous Yankari Game Reserve for some relaxation time.

Apparently fans favourite, Efe had raked in about 57.61 per cent of the over 26 million votes that the show recorded in the previous week.

The 24-year-old Delta State indigene also carted home the cash prize of N25 million and a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle, after winning over the top five housemates including Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise and Marvis.

The governor took to his official twitter account to share the information.

“Congratulations @EfeMoney!“We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija,” he tweeted.

Congratulations @EfeMoney! We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija — Gov M.A. Abubakar (@GovMAA) April 9, 2017

It is now too expensive to go to London, Dubai and America. Come and holiday in Yankari! #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira pic.twitter.com/f8p4WAIMAA — Gov M.A. Abubakar (@GovMAA) February 15, 2016

Yankari National Park is a large wildlife park located in the south-central part of Bauchi State, in northeastern Nigeria and is home to several natural warm water springs.

Yankari was originally created as a game reserve in 1956, but later designated Nigeria’s biggest national park in 1991 and is described as the most popular destination for tourists in Nigeria.

The post Bauchi Governor Invites #BBNaija Winner Efe To Yankari Games Reserve For Holiday Treat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

