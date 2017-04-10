Bauchi Governor Invites #BBNaija Winner Efe To Yankari Games Reserve For Holiday Treat
Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has invited Efe (Ejeba Michael Efe), winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 (#BBNaija), to the famous Yankari Game Reserve for some relaxation time.
Apparently fans favourite, Efe had raked in about 57.61 per cent of the over 26 million votes that the show recorded in the previous week.
#BBNAIJA: Efe Emerges Winner Of The 2017 Big Brother Nigeria Reality TV Show
The 24-year-old Delta State indigene also carted home the cash prize of N25 million and a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle, after winning over the top five housemates including Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise and Marvis.
The governor took to his official twitter account to share the information.
“Congratulations @EfeMoney!“We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija,” he tweeted.
Congratulations @EfeMoney! We welcome you to visit Yankari and our beautiful Bauchi State FREE! Come, rest and #ExploreBauchi #BBNaija
— Gov M.A. Abubakar (@GovMAA) April 9, 2017
It is now too expensive to go to London, Dubai and America. Come and holiday in Yankari! #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira pic.twitter.com/f8p4WAIMAA
— Gov M.A. Abubakar (@GovMAA) February 15, 2016
Yankari National Park is a large wildlife park located in the south-central part of Bauchi State, in northeastern Nigeria and is home to several natural warm water springs.
Yankari was originally created as a game reserve in 1956, but later designated Nigeria’s biggest national park in 1991 and is described as the most popular destination for tourists in Nigeria.
The post Bauchi Governor Invites #BBNaija Winner Efe To Yankari Games Reserve For Holiday Treat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG