Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bauchi Govt Offers #BBNaija Winner Efe Free Ticket to Yankari Game Reserve

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State on Monday offered Efe, the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 a free ticket to Yankari Game Reserve. Efe who had been tipped as the show’s favourite raked in 57.61 per cent of the over 26 million votes that the show recorded in the last week. He carted home the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.