Bayelsa governor to speak at Subsea Oil/Gas Investment Forum

Energy & Corporate Africa, organisers of the Subsea Nations & Africa Oil/Gas Investment Forum has confirmed the Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, as the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker.

Subsea Nations Africa Oil & Gas Investment Forum is a one day forum for Africa producing nations to interact with industry experts, offshore and deepwater focused groups, scientists, technology and equipment manufacturers, investors, banks and government officials to gain insight and share knowledge on how to develop the region’s subsea assets .

The Governor will therefore showcase the investment potential of Bayelsa State at the forum, scheduled for Monday, Houston Texas, U.S., to drive the development of its oil and gas sector and economic transformation agenda through oil/gas initiatives.

Bayelsa is a core oil and gas producing state in Nigeria, OPEC prime producer and number one in Africa. The Governor will highlight strategies to enhance investments under a secured environment in the State.

Expert forecasts for Global Subsea Control Systems Market between 2015 -2019 shows that the market is expected to increase to $6.47 billion by 2019. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, West Africa, and North Sea, are already dominant markets in the demand of subsea control systems. Africa is projected to become a major global market for subsea engineering and systems.

The forum promotes the gaining of insight into the region’s subsea market in terms of opportunities, and provides a platform for knowledge sharing, inter-governmental and community relationship, and enhances resourceful networking. It will also unlock the region’s potential and enhance human capital development.

The increasing activities in subsea and offshore production would stimulate high demand in subsea equipment, technology, engineering, maintenance, inspection and subsea control systems.

Other speakers in the forum include Dr. Babatunde Victor Adeniran, Group Executive Director/COO (Ventures),Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC); Bayo Ojulari, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCo); Jessica Cohen and Vice President, Construction & Installation, Subsea Engineering Technologies, Houston and Fernando Docters, Head, Oil/Gas, Standard Bank New York.

Industry experts will also bring perspectives on the future of subsea technologies in offshore Africa, and imperatives of growing local market. Speakers will include Rosemary Ifeagwu, General Manager, LEE Engineering & Construction; Geoff Onuoha, CEO, BG Technical; Jose Estanislao; Oil/Gas Executive, Standard Bank, New York; and Rotimi Thomas, Marketing Investment Manager, Gas Power, Siemens Oil/Gas.

