Bayelsa govt mourns accident victim

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Bayelsa State Government has condoled with the parents, families and the management of D’ Unique International Academy, Igbogene, over the tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their teachers and injured some of the pupils.

The accident occurred at Ugwu Onyema on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu State, while the deceased teacher and the students were on their way to Ngwo Forestry in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on excursion.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Jonathan Obuebite expressed the condolence of government and the people of Bayelsa State over the sad incident and prayed God to comfort and strengthen the management, staff and students of the school, Igbogene as well as the immediate family of the deceased.

The government also expressed its gratitude to the Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the government for their show of brotherly love by promptly despatching a team of medical personnel and ambulances to the scene of the accident to ensure that, the victims receive urgent medical attention.

According to the commissioner, “Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, the government and people of the state will remain eternally grateful to Governor Uwguanyi for his personal intervention, which ensured that the injured received quick medical attention.”

It was gathered that, based on the governor’s directive, the children and their teachers were conveyed from the scene of accident to four different healthcare facilities in Enugu, as majority of the victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was further gathered that others were stabilized soon after arriving at the different medical facilities, but one of the teachers gave up the ghost late in the night.

While wishing the injured quick recovery, the Bayelsa State Government prayed God to grant the family of the dead staff, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The post Bayelsa govt mourns accident victim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

