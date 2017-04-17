Pages Navigation Menu

Bayelsa Journalist Murdered in his Home by Unknown Gunmen

Posted on Apr 17, 2017

Some Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed a journalist, Famous Giobaro, the Bayelsa Police Command confirmed. Giobaro, staff of state-owned Glory FM 97.1 was killed by the gunmen at his residence at INEC Road, Kpasia in Yenagoa, the state capital. The Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the command is yet to get […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

