Bayelsa Journalist Murdered in his Home by Unknown Gunmen

Some Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed a journalist, Famous Giobaro, the Bayelsa Police Command confirmed. Giobaro, staff of state-owned Glory FM 97.1 was killed by the gunmen at his residence at INEC Road, Kpasia in Yenagoa, the state capital. The Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the command is yet to get […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

