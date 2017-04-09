Bayelsa police nab soldier, engineer for kidnapping

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested and paraded a serving soldier with the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, and an engineer for kidnapping a 25-year-old lady in Warri, Delta State and locking her up in a hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Command gave the names of the serving soldier as Lance corporal Williams Zekena and engineer Tom Yakubu, who works with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Special Projects. Police said the suspects abducted Miss Aya Beauty on April 4 and demanded N24m ransom from her family.

Similarly, the command also arrested an ex- soldier, one Okeokchukwub Umeokoro with a military pistol along Zarama Road in the East/West road during a stop and search operation.

Parading the suspects in the state, Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, said the three criminal suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation to their involvement in the crime are concluded.The commissioner advised sister security agencies to ensure that dismissed officers do not steal their pistols, ID card and ammunition.

