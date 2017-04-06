‘Bayelsa to institutionalise new education laws to meet global challenges’

Bayelsa State government has announced plans to institutionalise educational laws aimed at building a crop of highly skilled and educated youths to meet global challenges.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who disclosed this during a live radio and television interview programme in the state capital, Yenagoa, solicited the support of the people in his administration’s bid to provide quality education, particularly for the less privileged in the society.

He said the time has come to take up the challenge of reversing the trend, where youths engage in unproductive activities that could truncate their future.While highlighting his administration’s achievements in the sector, the governor noted that the recent educational development laws were a culmination of the substantial investments and legacies in education.

Dickson, who provided insight into the educational policies of his administration, revealed that the Educational Development Trust Fund (EDTF) is expected to receive between N100 and N250 million monthly, while the higher education students’ loan scheme would be solely funded by the government.

He maintained that it is mandatory for government officials, workers in the public service and private sector to contribute to the fund.Responding to a question on employment of beneficiaries of the students loan scheme, the governor said, though, the policy does not guarantee their automatic employment, the ongoing re-organization of the public service would provide job opportunities for many Bayelsa youths.

The governor called on council chairmen to adopt the transparency stance of the state government in the prudent management of their revenues, while reminding that in the last five years of assuming office, his administration has not tampered with council funds.

