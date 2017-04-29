Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Bayern Munich factfile

Factfile on Bayern Munich after they were crowned Bundesliga champions on Saturday:

Full name: Fussball-Club Bayern Munchen e.V.

Nicknames: Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Stern des Sudens (Star of the South), Die Roten (The Reds)

Founded: February 27, 1900

Ground: Allianz Arena

Capacity: 75,000

President: Uli Hoeness

Chairman: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Shareholders: FC Bayern Munich (75 percent), Adidas (8.33 percent), Audi (8.33), Allianz (8.33)

Squad:

Goalkeepers – Manuel Neuer, Tom Starke, Sven Ulreich

Defenders – David Alaba (AUT), Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez (ESP), Juan Bernat (ESP), Philipp Lahm, Rafinha (BRA), Holger Badstuber (on loan at Schalke)

Midfielders – Kingsley Coman (FRA), Douglas Costa (BRA), Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Renato Sanches (POR), Franck Ribery (FRA), Thiago Alcantara (ESP), Arturo Vidal (CHI), Xabi Alonso (ESP)

Strikers – Robert Lewandowski (POL)

Honours – 27 x German champions

1931/32, 1968-69, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1979-80, 1980–81, 1984-85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999-2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015-16, 2016-17

18 x German Cup winners

1956-57, 1965–66, 1966–67, 1968–69, 1970–71, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1997–98, 1999–2000, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2015-16

5 x European Cup/Champions League winners

1973-74, 1974–75, 1975–76, 2000–01, 2012–13

1 x UEFA Cup winners

1995-96

1 x UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup winners

1966-67

1 x UEFA Super Cup winners

2013

2 x Intercontinental Cup winners

1976, 2001

1 x FIFA Club World Cup winners

2013

