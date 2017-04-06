Bayern Munich Set To Offer Thiago Alcantara A New Contract

Bayern Munich want to extend Thiago Alcantara’s contract, according to Kicker.

The 25-year-old, who has been one of the Bundesliga’s Players of the Season, is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2019.

Should he agree to extend his deal, Kicker claim Thiago would be worthy of a contact Bayern reserve for their ‘top class’ of players on the highest wages.

Thiago’s will be offered an extension which would potentially run until 2022.

Any new deal would also lead to the 25-year-old earning a hefty pay-rise on his reported salary of £80,000-a-week.

The post Bayern Munich Set To Offer Thiago Alcantara A New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

