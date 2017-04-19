Bayern Munich trio confronted referee after Madrid loss

Bayern Munich’s trio of Arturo Vidal, Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara reportedly stormed the referee’s dressing room following a defeat to Real Madrid that had moments of controversy last night.

The Bavarians were beaten 4-2 by Real at the Bernabeu, going out of the Champions League quarter-finals 6-3 on aggregate, but a number of big decisions went against them on the night.

Vidal is alleged by El Chiringuito to have been one of the players involved, being that the Chilean midfielder was given what looked a harsh red card in the second half of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo later gave Real the lead with a goal that was clearly offside, and some angles suggest his third of the night also shouldn’t have stood as he again looked marginally off.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich | Controversial Incidents

84 mins: Arturo Vidal awarded second yellow card for a foul on Marco Asensio, despite clearly winning the ball.

101 mins: Real Madrid’s Casemiro avoids a second yellow card, despite appearing to take a dive in the box.

104 mins: Ronaldo levels on the night but is two yards offside when he receives Sergio Ramos’ pass.

110 min: Ronaldo completes his hat-trick despite clearly standing in an offside position upon receiving Marcelo’s pass.

The three Bayern players supposedly entered the dressing room of referee Viktor Kassai after the game to make their feelings clear with remarks described as ‘insulting’.

