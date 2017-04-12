Bayern Munich v Real Madrid starting line-ups
Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (kick-off 1845 GMT):
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer – David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Philipp Lahm – Arturo Vidal, Xabi Alonso – Franck Ribery, Thiago Alcantara, Arjen Robben – Thomas Mueller
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Keylor Navas – Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Dani Carvajal – Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric – Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale
Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (ITA)
