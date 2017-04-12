Bayern Munich v Real Madrid starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (kick-off 1845 GMT):

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer – David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Philipp Lahm – Arturo Vidal, Xabi Alonso – Franck Ribery, Thiago Alcantara, Arjen Robben – Thomas Mueller

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Keylor Navas – Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Dani Carvajal – Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric – Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (ITA)

The post Bayern Munich v Real Madrid starting line-ups appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

