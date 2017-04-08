Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund, 5:30pm, Allianz Arena

Bayern rested several players in their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim in midweek and want to make a statement with their strongest XI here. They are unbeaten at home this season and hope to overcome their main rivals in recent years, with Dortmund not having been able to rotate as much due to injuries.

BVB have only won one of their last five away games in the Bundesliga and need to improve their balance against a team of Bayern’s quality. A positive result here could be very important to keep pace with Hoffenheim in the third spot though, which must be reached for direct Champions League qualification.

Expect this to be an intense and hard-fought game, with several opportunities at both ends of the pitch, but a rested home side being favourites to win.

Both teams are shifting their focus to UEFA Champions League matches. However, Borussia Dortmund need to keep their motivation in check as they will fight for the second place with RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim. Also, with two Bundesliga top scorers, we will probably witness a fruitful match when it comes to goals.

