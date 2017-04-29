Bayern Munich Wins Fifth Straight Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s 6-0 win against Wolfsburg has won the Bundesliga title for the Bavarians, winning it for the 27th time.

RB Leipzig’s goalless draw against Ingolstadt earlier in the day, meant the Bavarians needed just three points to win the league.

Alaba opened the scoring on the 19th minute, before Lewandowski scored a brace, to put them three ahead at the break.

Robben, Muller and Kimmich completed the rout in the second half, to secure Bayern’s only silverware of the season.

Ancelotti’s men were eliminated frombthe Champions League quarterfinal by Real Madrid , before Dortmund beat them in the semifinal of the DFB-Pokal.

