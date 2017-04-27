Bayern Sign Coman Permanently For €28 Million

Bayern Munich have signed Kingsley Coman permanently from Juventus, in a deal worth €28 million.

The 20-year-old forward has signed a contract until June 2020, after Bayern paid the required fee needed to retain his services after two years on loan.

“Kingsley Coman is an important building block for the future of our team, so we decided to take up the option,” chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said via the club’s official website.

“Kingsley is a player with great potential. We’re convinced that he will help us in the coming years.”

The post Bayern Sign Coman Permanently For €28 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

