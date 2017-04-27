Baze University Gets NUC Approval For Her Teaching Hospital.

The Baze University has established her own University Teaching Hospital after getting licensed by the Nigerian Universities Commission [NUC]. With the NUC’s approval and commencement of basic medical courses, we are thrilled to announce the construction of Baze University Teaching Hospital, which will pave way for the takeoff of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) and other …

The post Baze University Gets NUC Approval For Her Teaching Hospital. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

