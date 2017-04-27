Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baze University Gets NUC Approval For Her Teaching Hospital.

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Baze University has established her own University Teaching Hospital after getting licensed by the Nigerian Universities Commission [NUC]. With the NUC’s approval and commencement of basic medical courses, we are thrilled to announce the construction of Baze University Teaching Hospital, which will pave way for the takeoff of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) and other …

The post Baze University Gets NUC Approval For Her Teaching Hospital. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.